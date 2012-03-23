Clean Green Nation Forms Partnership With Tod Fleenor in Mooresville, IN

Mooreseville, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Tod Fleenor, a green professional based in Mooresville, Indiana.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Tod will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Tod’s goal will be to provide information and resources about Indianapolis alternative energy solutions to Mooresville, Indiana residents and ways that they can live more sustainable lives.



“I currently live in a suburb of Indianapolis, which is affectionately referred to as Nap City. The climate is warm and humid during the summer with pleasant temps during spring and fall,” says Tod. “I foresee a huge growth in renewable energy in this area. This need will create new jobs and help further distance our planet from dependence on nuclear and fossil fuels.”



A cornerstone of Tod’s role at Clean Green Nation will be to advocate and offer a variety of energy saving products in Indianapolis, IN. The products will range from simple LED light bulbs to entire photovoltaic panels. Energy conscious individuals can shop, compare and buy from a reputable dealer: Clean Green Nation.



In addition to its products, Clean Green Nation is working hard to provide North American citizens with information and resources to help educate them on the importance of renewable energy. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. Clean Green Nation aims to become the foremost supplier of green information and eco friendly products.



"One area that I’d like to direct focus to is greening the Indianapolis city county building initiatives that are beginning to grow rapidly," explains Tod. "I think that homes are an especially good place to start conserving energy and the more homeowners know about sustainability, the more of an impact they’ll have overall. That starts with a green home. Using renewable energy is a must for the future and a plus for helping families save money."



Tod will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://todf.cleangreennation.com.