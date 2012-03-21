Clean Green Nation, Gregory Abbott form Partnership in West Hollywood

West Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Gregory Abbott, a green professional based in West Hollywood, California.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Abbott will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Abbott’s chief goal as a green representative will be to help residents in the area minimize West Hollywood energy costs through eco friendly living practices.



“I am an energetic young man who cares about the world and the environment around me. I even drive a hybrid,” says Mr. Abbott. “I live in Southern California where I’m only 30 minutes from the beach. If I head in another direction, I can visit the mountains in a little over an hour and a half. I’m lucky to be located so close to two very different environments. It’s nice to see the contrast that can occur over a short distance, especially in a place that’s known for its hustle and bustle.”



Abbott’s role at Clean Green will also encompass the sale of energy efficient materials to homeowners in the West Hollywood area. Products like personal wind turbines and solar panels can be purchased through Clean Green Nation’s authorized store and be implemented to help offset West Hollywood pollution caused by energy waste.



In addition to its products, Clean Green Nation is also concerned with creating an information source for citizens looking to learn more about renewable energy and sustainable living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy by educating citizens on sustainable energy practices. Clean Green Nation is heightening the awareness of a need for green, renewable energy through advocacy and information.



"The future is extremely bright and cutting edge. Renewable energy will benefit the everyday person in minimizing their energy cost," Gregory says. " I'm hoping that renewable energy will replace fossil fuels in the future and we’ll see more innovations like an LA wind farm or the widespread use of solar panels for private home energy."



Abbott will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://gregorya.cleangreennation.com.