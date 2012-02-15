Clean Green Nation, Luther Thompson Partner in Lumberton, North Carolina

Lumberton, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Luther Thompson, a green professional based in Lumberton, North Carolina.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Thompson will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind power, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Thompson’s main duties as a Clean Green Nation representative will be to educate environmentally conscious residents and homeowners in the Lumberton area on living greener, more sustainable lifestyles. Some of his key topics will focus on energy crisis solutions and recycling in Lumberton NC, two prominent issues in the area.



“I’m excited to be able to share the importance of energy efficiency and sustainability with the residents of Lumberton, NC,” explains Thompson. “I think that once people realize that there’s a multitude of great information in one place at Clean Green, they’ll be more inclined to check it out; those who learn about sustainability will then hopefully practice it. It’s really a domino effect in the right direction in terms of future energy independence.”



In conjunction with educational materials and newsworthy information on renewable energy solutions, Thompson will also offer products to help supplement greener lifestyles. These eco-friendly products will be available through his work with residents.



In addition to its products, Clean Green Nation is dedicated to education when it comes to green living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. By educating citizens on sustainable energy practices, Clean Green Nation is heightening the awareness of a need for green, renewable energy.



"The need for energy independence is becoming a more pressing issues as time rolls on,” says Thompson. “I think the more people are exposed to renewable energy sources like wind, solar, hydro and geothermal energy, the easier their transition from fossil fuels will be in the future. People are still under the impression that renewable energy is something that we have yet to discover, when the reality is that these clean energy forms are being used around the world to great effect.”



Thompson will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://luthert.cleangreennation.com.