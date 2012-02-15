Clean Green Nation Partners With Alex Salmond in Victoria, BC

Victoria, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Alex Salmond, a green professional based in Victoria, British Colombia.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Salmond will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind power, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. As he assumes his role at Clean Green, Salmond will be charged with providing educational content regarding British Colombia energy matters. His content will focus on pressing issues such as threats to Victoria's water and preserving Victoria, BC in a naturalistic way.



“I believe in the Clean Green Nation team,” says Salmond. “I think they are a business with great potential in an industry that is going to continue to develop and grow. I am looking forward to learning, growing, and developing with Clean Green Nation and hope we can help each other reach our collective and individual goals.”



Along with a vast gamut of information on renewable energy resources and sustainability topics, Salmond will essentially offer residents a green guide to Victoria. Through his website, Salmond’s information and other Clean Green products will be available to area residents.



In addition to its products, Clean Green Nation is dedicated to education when it comes to green living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. By educating citizens on sustainable energy practices, Clean Green Nation is heightening the awareness of a need for green, renewable energy.



"I do see growth in the renewable energy industry in my area because I don't think it's been fully utilized to its potential yet,” says Salmond. “The public is still becoming aware of the benefits of renewable energy. I think renewable energy is only going to continue to grow in the coming years, and people will realize that not only can they help the environment, but also themselves by saving on bills and payments.”



Salmond will begin her work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://alexs.cleangreennation.com.