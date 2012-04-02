Clean Green Nation Partners With Allen Blegay in District Heights, MD

District Heights, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Allen Blegay, a green professional based in District Heights, Maryland.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Allen will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Allen’s chief goal will be to stress the importance of renewable energy and sustainable living through a variety of different resources. Along with this advocacy, his mission is also to strengthen Maryland’s energy conservation plan for the future.



“I love helping people achieve their goals,” says Allen. “There is great potential for the renewable energy industry in this area and I think people are making it more of a priority to invest their knowledge in renewable resources. With so much interest in green energy, I’m happy to be able to help people learn about and use these growing technologies.”



Allen will also help people realize the benefits of wind power in Maryland through providing green energy products in his online store. Not only will consumers be able to buy wind turbines and other wind oriented items, they’ll also be able to browse Allen’s entire selection of energy efficient products. These items are priced to fit most budgets and are all certified energy efficient through Clean Green Nation.



Energy efficient products are just one facet of Clean Green Nation’s extensive green energy advocacy plan. The company also offers knowledge, educational materials and helpful resources to consumers who are looking to end North America’s dependency on traditional energy sources. Clean Green’s mission is to reduce North America’s dependence on foreign fossil fuels, including oil, as it strengthens the renewable energy industry.



"The current challenge we face in the renewable energy industry has to do with keeping people engaged," explains Allen. "There are still misconceptions about the costs of renewable energy and the effects that it has on the environment. I feel that Clean Green Nation will help dispel some of this misinformation and educate people on what green energy is really about. By engaging people on an educational level, I think it’ll be easier to advocate green energy as a way to reduce America's waste."



Allen will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://www.allenb.cleangreennation.com.