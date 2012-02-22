Clean Green Nation Partners With Amin Amer in Hollywood, FL

Hollywood, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Amin Amer, a green professional based in Hollywood, Florida.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Amer will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Amer’s key initiatives will be to educate area residents on Hollywood FL renewable energy solutions, as well as the positives to living a sustainable lifestyle.



“I’m very pleased to be able to help residents in my area become acquainted with green energy alternatives,” says Amer. “I really believe in the power of renewable energy and I think that others will really benefit from knowledge and resources pertaining to it. Hollywood FL solar power, for example, is a growing industry that will reach more homeowners this year as it grows to be a thriving industry.”



Along with informative resources and other outlets, Amer will also host a blog focused on green living and offer energy efficient products to Hollywood homeowners. Products like solar panels or green generators are a great energy initiative for residents looking to explore a sustainable lifestyle.



In addition to its products, Clean Green Nation is dedicated to education when it comes to green living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. By educating citizens on sustainable energy practices, Clean Green Nation is heightening the awareness of a need for green, renewable energy.



"We, as a nation, need to wean ourselves away from traditional energy and fossil fuels,” says Amer. “The time has come to consider new energy possibilities; ones that allow the United States to be self sufficient and cleaner as a whole. With alternatives like wind power and solar energy, these ideas are becoming very real possibilities. It’s only a matter of time before we’re really able to see the positive effects that we’re beginning to have on the environment.”



Amer will begin her work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://amina.cleangreennation.com.