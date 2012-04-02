Clean Green Nation Partners With Anthony Adamo in Johnston, RI

Johnston, RI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Anthony Adamo, a green professional based in Johnston, Rhode Island.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Anthony will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Anthony’s mission as a green professional will be to help bring awareness and advocacy to Rhode Island natural energy solutions. He will accomplish this through a variety of tools including his website, online store and informative blog.



“I currently reside in a town right along side the main city of Providence, RI called Johnston,” says Anthony. “For centuries, farming of all kinds has been a mainstay in Rhode Island. Despite major development over the years, the farming heritage, for the most part, remains the same today. Agriculture of all forms still dots the Ocean State landscape, including apple orchards.”



Through his online store, Anthony will provide green farming technology, Rhode Island agricultural experts can use to create sustainable farming practices. Some of these Johnston, RI eco friendly products will include efficiency items, solar products, wind power items and other products centered on green technology. All of the items sold through Anthony’s store will be certified energy efficient by Clean Green Nation and priced for moderate budgets.



Clean Green Nation is bringing awareness, education and advocacy to all forms of renewable energy. The company hopes to become the foremost leader in the renewable energy industry of North America by helping to reduce dependencies on traditional energy. Clean Green’s chief goal is to help influence the widespread use of solar power, wind energy and other forms of renewable energy in place of foreign energy sources, like oil.



"Renewable energy products sold through Clean Green are just at the start of a steady distribution over the next decade," explains Anthony. "Solar energy and wind power have grown over recent years and the forecast is that they will keep going. Everything we will be doing in the near future will revolve around these products. I encourage people to jump on board and invest in green products now."



Anthony will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://www.products.cleangreennation.com.