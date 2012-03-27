Clean Green Nation Partners With Barbara Haynes in Gassville, AR

Gassville, AR -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Barbara Haynes, a green professional based in Gassville, Arkansas.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Barbara will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. She specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Barbara’s chief goal will be to educate residents on the numerous benefits of adopting renewable energy and living sustainably. One of the key topics that she will address will be Arkansas sustainable agriculture and its accompanying eco-friendly farming practices.



“Arkansas has a very high farming population,” says Barbara. “People tend to associate renewable energy with bigger cities and highly commercial areas, but farmers can benefit just as much from clean energy sources. Using wind turbines and sustainable farming practices is something that I’m happy to advocate to residents in and around Gassville. I think that once greener practices are instituted, people will begin to save money.”



In order to help farmers and other residents achieve optimal Arkansas power conservation, Barbara will provide green energy products to energy conscious citizens through her online store. These products, available from Clean Green Nation, will encompass all budgets and provide green living opportunities for all walks of life. Products will range from simple efficiency items, to larger, renewable energy generators.



Clean Green Nation is concerned with the future of North American energy. The company hopes to bring awareness and advocacy to renewable energy topics and sustainable lifestyles. Clean Green’s goal is to become the foremost leader in renewable energy information, resources and products in order to help North America achieve energy independence from foreign sources of traditional energy, including oil.



"With renewable energy also comes the ability to protect the environment from wasteful practices and damaging pollution," explains Barbara. "There’s been a lot of talk about what needs to be done in terms of protecting Buffalo National River environments from pollution. I believe that renewable energy will help solve that problem."



Barbara will begin her work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://www.barbarah.cleangreennation.com.