Clean Green Nation Partners With Barbara Walsh in Toronto, ON

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Barbara Walsh, a green professional based in Toronto, Ontario.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Joseph will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. She specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Walsh’s main concern as a green professional will be to advocate for renewable energy and sustainable Toronto households. She will provide information, resources and other educational materials to citizen looking to lives greener lifestyles.



“It’s my hope that people learn more about green energy resources and adopt them for themselves,” says Barbara. “Just like with any other national movement, renewable energy has to be understood before it can be accepted. It’s my goal to heighten awareness and dispel rumors regarding what it means to live sustainably and use renewable energy.”



In conjunction with her information and educational materials, Barbara will also offer a variety of green products, Toronto homeowners can use to live more eco-friendly. These products will range from simple efficiency items to larger energy efficient appliances. These products, supplied through Clean Green Nation, will easily fit any budget or lifestyle.



Clean Green Nation hopes to become the foremost authority on sustainable living In North America. The company’s chief goal is to help pave the way for a future in which the nation is no longer dependent on foreign fossil fuels. By providing educational materials and top-notch resources to energy conscious consumers, Clean Green hopes to advocate sustainable living and a greener future.



"Together, we can make a huge impact on the renewable energy industry in a positive way," explains Barbara. "Eco-friendly advocacy has already changed the Toronto green development standard for industries across the province, making them cleaner and more environmentally friendly. Clean Green Nation, with its resources and information, has the power to continue these changes by helping private citizens learn about renewable energy."



Barbara will begin her work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://barbaraw.cleangreennation.com.