Clean Green Nation Partners With Boris Manfreda in Stirling, Ontario

Stirling, Ontaro -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Boris Manfreda, a green professional based in Stirling, Ontario.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Boris will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Boris’ chief goal with Clean Green Nation will be to educate consumers about clean energy sources in Stirling, ON and advocate the use of these resources to help residents achieve sustainable lifestyles.



“The green energy potential for Ontario residents is one of the best opportunities in the world,” says Boris. “There are so many ways that citizens of Stirling and other surrounding areas can take advantage of sustainable living. I think that the future will hold even more advancements in green living, which will heighten the importance of environmentally friendly practices.”



Boris will also bring a variety of green energy products to consumers in Ontario through his online store. The store, hosted by Clean Green Nation, a reputable dealer of green energy items, will cater to Stirling homeowners looking to adopt sustainable practices. Along with the online store, Boris will also operate an informative blog that will provide green living tips for Stirling residents.



Clean Green Nation’s main concern is helping to educate North American citizens on the importance of renewable energy and sustainable living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. This goal is reflected through Clean Green’s informative resources, expert individuals and easily accessible product selection. They exemplify the need for renewable energy through strong advocacy and impassioned enthusiasm.



"I’m excited to be able to help people find clean energy sources in Stirling, ON that they can use in their everyday lives," explains Boris. "I think the more people realize the resources that they have around them, like Clean Green Nation, the more inclined they’ll be to try living a sustainable lifestyle."



Boris will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://borism.cleangreennation.com.