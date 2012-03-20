Clean Green Nation Partners With Brenda Lesa in Blenheim, ON

Blenheim, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Brenda Lesa, a green professional based in Blenheim, Ontario.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Brenda will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. She specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Brenda’s chief concern as a Clean Green professional will be to help lower Ontario’s energy bills through educating residents on sustainable living and renewable energy.



“I see renewable energy, like solar power, springing up all over the place these days,” explains Brenda. “Large solar panels, the kind you need at least 50 square feet of space to install, are popping up in different areas. There’s even talk of flat roofed businesses getting solar panels installed on their roofs to help reduce power costs. Pieces of legislation, like the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement, are also bringing greener living concerns to people’s attention.”



In addition to information on renewable energy alternatives, Brenda will also help to supply inexpensive solar, Ontario homeowners can use to reduce their own energy costs. Solar products, along with other energy efficient home products, will be available for purchase through Brenda’s website. These items, from Clean Green Nation, can be shopped, compared and bought directly for affordable prices.



As a purveyor of renewable energy information and resources, Clean Green Nation hopes to educate and inspire North American residents to adopt green energy lifestyles. With the rising costs of fossil fuels and growing dependencies on foreign energy sources, the company hopes to advocate advancements in the renewable energy industry. Clean Green Nation’s chief goal is to become the leading supplier of energy efficient products and the foremost source of information for living a sustainable lifestyle.



"People are looking to save money anywhere they can these days," says Brenda. "They need the knowledge that wind and solar energy alternatives are the best way to increase their independence from the incessant bills that pop into the mailbox monthly."



Brenda will begin her work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://www.brendal.cleangreennation.com.