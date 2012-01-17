Clean Green Nation Partners With Carey Edwards in Sun City Center, FL

Sun City Center, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products, has partnered with Sun City Center, Florida's Carey Edwards.



With the partnership, Edwards will provide top green products for Florida homeowners, including wind power solutions, LED lighting, energy efficient products, green living education and Tampa Bay solar products. She is a green professional who has expertise in a number of areas, especially related to providing affordable home solar in Tampa Bay and other areas of western Florida.



"I am absolutely thrilled to partner with Clean Green Nation, a company that offers some of the best products, services and programs available for people to live healthier, more sustainable lives," said Edwards. "By working with this organization, I am going to be able to help more people live 'off the grid' in Tampa and reach their green and energy saving goals. I think that Clean Green Nation's resources paired with my background and expertise will be a perfect match."



Clean Green Nation offers a wide range of products and services related to green energy and sustainability, covering the areas of solar, wind, batteries, lighting, energy efficiency and emergency items. It provides solutions for homeowners and business owners alike to save money on their energy and utility bills, while allowing them to reduce their impact on the environment.



The company is dedicated to providing energy solutions that reduce America's dependence on foreign oil and resources, as well as keep utility costs low for consumers. By educating people on energy and environmental issues, the Clean Green Nation team believes that it can foster the increased use of alternative and renewable sources of energy. In addition to its online store, the company also features a blog and a learning center where users can get more information.



"With buy-in from consumers in the Sun City Center area, we can all do our part to make for a brighter, more sustainable future," said Edwards. "It's all possible with greener, more energy efficient products and programs from Clean Green Nation."



Carey Edwards will begin her partnership with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about the company, read about sustainability in the Tampa Bay area or purchase reliable green products, please visit http://careye.cleangreennation.com.