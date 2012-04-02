Clean Green Nation Partners With Carlton Brown in Fredericksburg, TX

Fredericksburg, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Carlton Brown, a green professional based in Fredericksburg, TX.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Carlton will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Carlton will be concerned with educating people on Fredericksburg, Texas green energy solutions and the importance of living sustainably.



“Texas has so much potential for green energy already, what with being the largest wind energy focus in the United States,” says Carlton. “I hope that this familiarity with renewable energy will lead to more innovative exercises in my region, like Fredericksburg Sustainable Agriculture practices.”



To complete his Fredericksburg renewable energy roundup, Carlton will also offer a variety of energy efficient products in his online store. These products, certified energy efficient through Clean Green Nation, will help homeowners reduce their energy waste in an effort to save money on bills each month. Items will range from simple efficiency items, all the way up to full-on renewable energy generators, such as photovoltaic panels and wind turbines.



Along with its easily accessible products, Clean Green Nation is also working hard to educate North America on the importance of renewable energy. Clean Green Nation’s chief goal is to become the foremost supplier of green information and eco friendly products. The company’s vision is a future in which North America its no longer dependent on foreign sources of energy. Through advocacy, educational materials and helpful resources, the company is bringing awareness to renewable energy industries across the country.



"Going green in your own home is one of the easiest ways to make a difference for the environment," says Carlton. "Weatherizing your home, conserving energy and adopting eco friendly practices are all simple, yet very effective ways to live sustainably. Green energy plays a huge part in this lifestyle as well. By making the decision to use renewable energy items and even a renewable energy power source, people are helping the country grow in a greener way."



Carlton will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://www.robertb41.cleangreennation.com.