Clean Green Nation Partners With Chris Anderson in Warner, AB

Warner, Alberta -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Chris Anderson, a green professional based in Warner, Alberta.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Chris will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Chris’ main priority with Clean Green Nation will be to offer energy efficient solutions for Warner, AB residents who are looking to live greener lifestyles.



“Commercial wind tower sites are popping up all over this county,” says Chris. “Everywhere I go, I can't help but notice the exponential growth in residential awareness of how renewable energy contributes to the health and wellness of their earth, their bodies and their pocketbook.”



Chris will also offer a wide array of solutions regarding alternative energy technology in Alberta. Through his online store, with the help of Clean Green Nation, Chris will supply Alberta homeowners with energy efficient products. Consumers will be able to shop, compare and buy directly from Chris to help enforce sustainable living through the conservation of energy. These products will range from simple LED light bulbs to full photovoltaic panels, all of which will support the energy conservation efforts, Alberta is currently striving for.



Along with its products, Clean Green Nation strives to supply citizens of North America with green energy information and education on sustainable living. The company’s overall goal is to become the leader in renewable energy technology and to help reduce the dependencies on foreign fossil fuels, like oil, on a permanent basis. Clean Green Nation advocates renewable energy through information, technology and other educational resources.



"We are living in a time of monumental transition," explains Chris. "What my generation took for granted is proving unworkable for our future. The twin motivators of comfort and survival depend upon us each embracing energy conservation. Conveniently, renewable energy is healthy and comfortable."



Chris will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://chrisa.cleangreennation.com.