Clean Green Nation Partners With Claude Sheppard in Clearwater, FL

Clearwater, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Claude Sheppard, a green professional based in Clearwater, Florida.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Claude will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Through scholarly resources and information, Claude will work to help educate homeowners on how to control rising energy costs in Clearwater, FL through the use of renewable energy and sustainable living.



“Florida ranks highly in a number of important categories,” explains Claude. “Its been named the third best state for business, the third best state for high-tech companies and the best state in work force talent. Florida is also a major hub for shipping by sea, air and highway, which promises a growing market for new products, like those offered by Clean Green Nation.”



Claude will also help bring the benefits of the Florida Solar Energy Center into the private homes of Clearwater residents through the help of Clean Green Nation and its vast array of energy efficient products. Through his online store, energy conscious individuals will have access to solar energy products, wind power solutions and a variety of other energy efficient items.



Clean Green Nation’s mission is to help North American citizens realize the growing importance of renewable energy and sustainable living. Through its products, educational materials and helpful resources, the company aims to be the foremost provider of renewable energy solutions. The chief goal of Clean Green Nation is to ultimately help reduce North America’s dependencies on traditional fossil fuels, including oil.



"I want to be one of the people who are informing the public about what types of renewable energy solutions are available. I also hope to lead the way in the reduction and use of oil, in favor of solutions like solar power," explains Claude. "When we consider the impact of things like shipping pollution in Florida, it becomes obvious that we must start living greener if we’re going to survive as a nation."



Claude will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://www.claudes.cleangreennation.com.