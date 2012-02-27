Clean Green Nation Partners With Cynthia Johnson in Morgan Hill, CA

Morgan Hill, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Cynthia Johnson, a green professional based in Morgan Hill, California.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Johnson will provide the highest quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. She specializes in various topics dealing with green living including solar power, wind power, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. As a Clean Green Nation representative, Johnson will primarily be responsible for advocating long term sustainability and Morgan Hill renewable energy awareness. She will interact mainly with homeowners and businesses in the Morgan Hill area to provide eco friendly solutions and advice.



“I look forward to helping companies retrofit with solutions that will improve their bottom line, as well as keep our planet safe from pollution for future generations,” says Johnson. “I also look forward to connecting at a consumer level. I think the more people know about the Morgan Hill environmental agenda, the more they’ll be able to do to improve their own sustainability.”



Energy efficient products will also be a cornerstone of Johnson’s advocacy. She will operate an online store that will supply affordable green energy items to consumers, ranging from energy efficient showerheads to personal solar generators. Interested consumers will be able to shop, compare and buy products directly from Clean Green Nation: a reputable green dealer.



"One idea that I’m really excited to work on is the notion of utilizing wind energy on a large scale,” says McClure. “The Morgan Hill wind energy project has already sparked many people’s curiosity and as of right now we have a few wind turbines operating outside of the city. With a little bit more information and a push in the right direction, I think the potential for wind power in Morgan Hill can take off!”



Clean Green Nation’s primary concern is to heighten the public knowledge of renewable energy sources in the United States. Through this advocacy the company hopes to create a future in which the United States is no longer dependent on traditional, foreign energy sources.



Johnson will begin her work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://cj.cleangreennation.com.