Clean Green Nation Partners With Dale Shaffer in Spring Hill, FL

Spring Hill, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Dale Shaffer, a green professional based in Spring Hill, Florida.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Shaffer will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. His chief concern as a green professional will be to advocate Spring Hill sustainability to homeowners and energy conscious residents in the area.



“It’s time to start thinking critically about renewable energy and the possibilities that come with it,” says Shaffer. “Florida has already made leaps and bounds in the renewable energy industry and these advances are only going to continue as we move forward. Learning about renewable energy options and sustainable living are key to being a conscious homeowner these days.”



Raising awareness about green energy solutions, namely Spring Hill, FL solar energy, will be a key objective of Shaffer’s mission. Through his blog and online store, which will retail green products for homeowners, Shaffer will advocate a more sustainable lifestyle to residents of Spring Hill. The overall goal will be to increase awareness of local environmental efforts, like preserving Nature Coast.



In addition to its products, Clean Green Nation is dedicated to education when it comes to green living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. By educating citizens on sustainable energy practices, Clean Green Nation is heightening the awareness of a need for green, renewable energy.



"Green living isn’t just a trend that people are picking up on: it’s a new way of thinking that benefits everyone involved," Shaffer says. "By exploring new energy alternatives and eco friendly products, you’re making an effort to live cleaner from start to finish. You benefit from healthier products, the environment benefits from sustainable practice and the country benefits from the commerce of a growing industry."



Shaffer will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://dales.cleangreennation.com.