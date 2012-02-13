Clean Green Nation Partners With Daniel Lum in Honolulu

Honolulu, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Daniel Lum, a green professional based in Honolulu, Hawaii.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Lum will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. Lum specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. He aims to educate area residents about regional green efforts within the Hawaiian Islands, including the use of Hawaii wave energy and the state's wind power potential.



“I’m excited to become a part of the Clean Green Nation team,” said Lum. “With greener lifestyles on the rise and more people looking to become eco friendly, informed citizens, I feel like I can really be an ambassador for sustainable living. With all of the prospects for Hawaii in the renewable energy industry, I feel as though I’m helping to shape a new future for citizens.”



By making residents aware of affordable solar power Honolulu, Lum aims to better educate the population of the state on what it means to live a greener, more sustainable lifestyle. This includes educating homeowners on the importance of home energy efficiency, maintaining green energy practices and shopping for sustainable resources. Lum is dedicated to helping those looking to enhance their lives in an eco friendly way.



In addition to its products, Clean Green Nation focuses on education when it comes to green living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. By educating citizens on sustainable energy practices, Clean Green Nation is heightening the awareness of a need for green, renewable energy.



"People don’t realize that they can help save the environment by changing simple aspects of their daily routines," Lum says. "By doing something as simple as turning off the lights in a room when you leave, you’re doing more good than you know. Another upside to many of these practices is that they’re also cost effective, which means you’re not only saving the environment, you’re saving money for yourself as well."



Lum will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://daniell.cleangreennation.com.