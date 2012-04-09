Clean Green Nation Partners With David Bailey in Rockport, ME

Rockport, ME -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with David Bailey, a green professional based in Rockport, Maine.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, David will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. David will be concerned with educating residents on the rising cost of energy in Maine and advocating renewable energy and sustainable living solutions to help combat these rising costs.



“I believe our area, Rockport and the state in general, due to the climate and our economy, is well poised to promote and capitalize on renewable energy products and energy efficiency,” says David. “Rockport, solar power is already becoming a prominent energy topic that’s gaining momentum in the area. With a bit more advocacy and an informative source of education, I believe that renewable energy in general will flourish here.”



David will also be concerned with delivering energy efficient products to people looking to reduce their personal carbon footprint. Through his online store, David will offer items such as CFL light bulbs, personal wind turbines, efficiency items and more. All of these products will be geared towards supporting the green movement in Rockport.



Clean Green Nation is proud to help educate North American citizens on the importance of renewable energy and sustainable living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. By helping to make citizens aware of the benefits of renewable energy and green living, offing green energy products and advocating a sustainable lifestyle, Clean Green Nation hopes to become the foremost authority on the green energy movement.



"After purchasing a power monitor and seeing the cost differences between the various devices in my household, I made the disturbing discovery that I had been wasting money for years by not addressing the energy efficiency of these devices," recalls David. "I believe that renewable energy and energy efficient devices will bring about an end to high energy costs.”



David will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://dbailey7.cleangreennation.com.