Clean Green Nation Partners With David Soffe in Los Alamitos, CA

Los Alamitos, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with David Soffe, a green professional based in Los Alamitos, California.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Soffe will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind power, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Upon assuming his role at Clean Green Nation, Soffe will play a key role in educating Los Alamitos residents on such energy topics as renewable energy equipmentand green living in California, as well as providing an outlet for green energy resources.



“California is a great place to really see the positive effects that renewable energy is having on the nation,” says Soffe. “By accepting this position with Clean Green Nation I feel like I’m helping to advance the movement that has already started here. Not only is there already an abundance of knowledge out there on things like solar power and wind energy, but we’ve now compiled it into a one stop shop for people looking to learn more.”



One of Soffe’s main objectives with Clean Green will be to create an outlet for consumers in the Los Alamitos region to research and purchase energy efficient products for their homes, including tankless hot water heaters and compact light bulbs. Through purchasing these products, homeowners can begin their transition to a more eco friendly standard of living.



In addition to its products, Clean Green Nation is dedicated to education when it comes to green living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. By educating citizens on sustainable energy practices, Clean Green Nation is heightening the awareness of a need for green, renewable energy.



"People tend to have the misconception that living a sustainable lifestyle is all about adopting a completely new set of norms,” says Soffe. “What they don’t realize is that living green doesn’t mean sacrificing your lifestyle; it just means addressing it in a smarter way. For instance, making the conscious decision to buy CFL light bulbs versus traditional light bulbs isn’t something that’s going to change your life, but it will change your impact on the environment to reflect in a more positive way.”



Soffe will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://davids.cleangreennation.com.