Clean Green Nation Partners With Elena Villareal in Harlingen, TX

Harlingen, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Elena Villareal, a green professional based in Harlingen, Texas.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Elena will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. She specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Elena will be most concerned with explaining the facts on the effects of global warming, Harlingen, TX residents should be aware of.



“I’ve begun to see that our local banks and other businesses are using solar panels and wind turbines as a way to supplement their energy sources. This will definitely help reduce our city’s contribution to global warming,” says Elena. “Other factors, like growing organically in Harlingen, will also help to reduce the negative effects on the world around us. I believe these little steps are the solution to a bigger problem.”



Elena will also help to address and reduce the carbon footprinting Texas homes are responsible for by providing energy efficient items through her online ecommerce store. These items will include energy efficient lighting, tankless water heaters, photovoltaic panels and other products designed to reduce energy in homes. These products will be available through Clean Green Nation and certified energy efficient.



Clean Green Nation believes in a future where renewable energy is prominent. The company aims to help to educate North American citizens on the importance of renewable energy and sustainable living. By making consumers aware of the benefits of renewable energy, Clean Green Nation hopes to become the foremost supplier of green information and eco friendly products. Their top goal is to help North America achieve foreign energy independence regarding traditional fossil fuels.



"I want to do something about all of the pollution we have around us,” explains Elena. "I want to have an active part in reversing the path that our planet on right now because I know that doing so will have better results for everyone involved. The cost of energy will decrease, our environment will improve and future generations will be able to experience a healthy planet."



Elena will begin her work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://elenav.cleangreennation.com.