Clean Green Nation Partners With Fia Barriere in Stockbridge, GA

Stockbridge, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Fia Barriere, a green professional based in Stockbridge, GA.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Fia will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Fia will be charged with educating area residents on the many facets of renewable and alternative energy, as well as providing resources for people who are interested in becoming part of the green energy movement.



“I have been a self employed General Contractor for the last 30 years who specializes in electric, plumbing, carpentry and brick & blocks,” says Fia. “I have installed quite a few tankless hot water heaters over the past few years for people who are helping to promote green energy. I even have my own tankless hot water heater. I believe that green energy is needed worldwide, especially for catastrophes and going green in other situations where traditional energy might be rendered useless.



Fia will offer an entire selection of green living products to energy conscious consumers through his online store. His easily accessible ecommerce features tankless hot water heaters, as well as a wide variety of other green energy items that are moderately priced for homeowners to take advantage of.



Clean Green Nation’s efforts to create energy independence in North America span beyond just offering products. The company is also concerned with creating an information source for citizens looking to learn more about renewable energy and sustainable living. Through both their information and product, Clean Green will become the foremost educator for renewable energy on a national level.



"My reason for embarking on this opportunity as part of the Clean Green Nation team is to help fuel the market for going green," Fia says. “My chief goal is to spread a green message. It’s important that we focus on the quality of the air we breathe, as well as preserving the atmosphere. I hope to share this positive way of life with anyone that is willing to join me in a lifestyle that offers lower energy bills and renewable energy options.”



Fia will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://solarsolutions.cleangreennation.com.