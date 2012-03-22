Clean Green Nation Partners With Floyd Franco Jr. in Porterville, CA

Porterville, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Floyd Franco Jr., a green professional based in Porterville, California.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Floyd will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Floyd’s mission will be to educate Porterville residents on the ways they can help contribute to Porterville's clean energy future.



“Green energy is something I believe has immeasurable value,” says Floyd. “It benefits everyone who invests in it and will ultimately help us reduce our dependence on foreign energy suppliers. It’s amazing to see how far we as a country have come in terms of energy awareness and adopting green energy. I think that the future holds more sustainable alternatives.”



A cornerstone of Floyd’s service will also be product based. Through his online store, Floyd will provide energy efficient products Porterville, CA homeowners who are looking to live a more eco friendly lifestyle. When buying through Floyd and Clean Green Nation, consumers will have the ability to compare prices and shop from a reputable dealer.



Beyond its products, Clean Green Nation is also helping to educate North American citizens on the importance of renewable energy and sustainable living. By making consumers aware of the benefits of renewable energy and green living, Clean Green Nation hopes to become the foremost supplier of green information and eco friendly products. Their top goal is to help North America achieve foreign energy independence regarding traditional fossil fuels, such as oil and coal through renewable energy advocacy.



"There are so many topics to explore regarding renewable energy and sustainability,” explains Floyd. "They range from major topics, like Sierra Nevada conservation, all the way down to personal decisions, like making the choice to use PV panels to supplement your home’s energy. I’m excited to help address and navigate these problems, no matter how big or small."



Floyd will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://floydf.cleangreennation.com.