Clean Green Nation Partners With Frank Posey in Bertram, TX

Bertram, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Frank Posey, a green professional based in Bertram, Texas.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Frank will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Frank’s mission will be to bring to light some of the renewable energy topics that are growing in popularity in Texas. These topics will include sustainable farming in Texas, renewable energy initiatives and other noteworthy projects regarding sustainability.



“I could easily see the growth of renewable energy in my location if people were just exposed to it more,” says Frank. “These large changes have to be introduced to people properly or they’re never going to be embraced. I can remember a time when it took a while for the microwave to catch on! I’m sure that with resources, like Clean Green Nation, people will be more open to learning about renewable energy.”



One of the mains ways Frank will advocate the use of green energy in his area is through the sale of energy efficient items in his online store. These items, provided by Clean Green nation, will help homeowners realize solar incentives in Texas, as well as other renewable options that will keep energy costs low.



Products are just one of the many cornerstones of Clean Green Nation. The company is concerned with creating an information source for citizens looking to learn more about renewable energy and sustainable living. With an overall goal of helping North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, Clean Green also advocates knowledge and educating regarding sustainable energy practices.



"I myself have been thinking about installing a wind turbine on my property in order to cut down on energy costs," explains Frank. "The increasing Texas energy prices have made it difficult for some people to live comfortably and I think that green energy will help remedy that."



Frank will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://www.herbertp.cleangreennation.com.