Clean Green Nation Partners With George Brydon in Slippery Rock, PA

Slippery Rock, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with George Brydon, a green professional based in Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Brydon will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind power, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education.



Brydon will assume the role of a green professional in the Slippery Rock area by offering education and resources to residents looking to expand upon a greener lifestyle. He will focus primarily on homeowners, offering weatherization tips for PA homes, information on wind energy in Slippery Rock and tips to increase utility savings.



"The state of Pennsylvania has a lot to offer people who are looking to live more sustainable lives,” says Brydon. “I think that Clean Green Nation will be exactly what people need to get started on their own personal paths to reducing their carbon footprint and I’m happy to be assisting them along the way. With all of these resources on hand, I think we’ll see a huge number of people that realize their potential to give back to the environment.”



In addition to providing eco friendly products, Clean Green Nation is dedicated to education when it comes to green living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. By educating citizens on sustainable energy practices, Clean Green Nation is heightening the awareness of a need for green, renewable energy.



"Wind energy is something that isn’t often addressed in Pennsylvania but it’s something that is definitely gaining momentum,” says Brydon. “People tend to think of costal states or Midwestern regions when they think of wind farms and renewable wind energy, but the truth is that wind energy is becoming abundant all across the country. I’m happy to be able to provide resources for people who are looking to learn more about and take advantage of wind power and other forms of renewable energy.



Brydon will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://georgeb.cleangreennation.com.