Clean Green Nation Partners With George Jochem in Ipswich, MA

Ipswich, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with George Jochem, a green professional based in Ipswich, MA.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Jochem will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Jochem will be tasked with providing Ipswich, Massachusetts residents with information on such topics as Ipswich recycling programs and tips that will ultimately help an Ipswich residence go green.



“I think Clean Green Nation is a great opportunity for both myself and the residents of Ipswich,” says Jochem. “I’ll be able to form a partnership with area readers who have the motivation to learn more about what it means to live a greener lifestyle. It’s an opportunity for me to really make a difference on a larger scale by encouraging communities around me to adopt eco friendly practices.”



In addition to blogging about current eco conscious related topics, Jochem will also offer area Ipswich residents a vast amount of information on living a sustainable lifestyle. This information, coupled with the sale of Ispwich, MA green products and other resources are the cornerstones of his website.



In addition to its products, Clean Green Nation is dedicated to education when it comes to green living.



The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. By educating citizens on sustainable energy practices, Clean Green Nation is heightening the awareness of a need for green, renewable energy in order to secure the future of our society as a whole.



"Learning how to become a sustainable member of the community is an intimidating prospect," Jochem says. "My goal is to make obtaining information and resources as simple as possible so that living greener isn’t so intimidating. Once people realize how truly simple it is to be energy conscious, I think more people will make the effort to pursue a greener quality of living."



Jochem will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://georgej.cleangreennation.com.