Clean Green Nation Partners With George Manning in Brooks, GA

Brooks, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with George Manning, a green professional based in Brooks, Georgia.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, George, or Jerry as he prefers to be called, will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. One of Jerry’s chief concerns will be to promote eco-friendly living Brooks, GA homeowners can learn from in order to reduce their carbon footprint.



“Because of this country's current economic condition and the realization by so many that things are out of their control, individuals and families are looking at what they can do to prepare for the worst,” says Jerry. “Getting off the grid not only makes sense but it is very viable. The renewable energy industry allows individual families to invest in their own personal control of what they never had control over before.”



Jerry will also operate an online ecommerce store that supplies sustainable products in Brooks, GA to energy conscious residents seeking to live greener. These products will cater to most budgets and are all certified energy efficient by Clean Green Nation.



Along with its easily accessible products, Clean Green Nation is also working hard to educate North American on the importance of renewable energy. Clean Green Nation’s chief goal is to become the foremost supplier of green information and eco friendly products. The company’s vision is a future in which North America is no longer dependent on foreign sources of energy.



"The Green Economy in Brooks, GA is definitely growing as time goes on," says Jerry. "What makes renewable energy so exciting are the technological advancements that now make it so affordable and doable for everyone. And this is just the beginning; there is so much more to come. I believe in partnering with the best in whatever I do and Clean Green Nation is definitely an authority when it comes to green living. Their technologies are state-of-the-art and affordable; the support is professional, friendly and committed to excellence."



Jerry will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://georgem.cleangreennation.com.