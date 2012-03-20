Clean Green Nation Partners With Intz Walker in Lincoln City, OR

Lincoln City, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Intz Walker, a green professional based in Lincoln City, Oregon.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Intz will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. She specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Intz will utilize her knowledge of renewable energy and sustainable living to help educate area homeowners on energy efficiency investments in Oregon through Clean Green Nation.



“I’m very interested in a variety of different energy concerns in the area,” says Intz. “There are so many avenues to explore with renewable energy and so much that people aren’t aware of regarding it. I feel that initiatives, like the Energy Trust of Oregon, would be more effective if more people actively participated in them and knew about them. I hope to be able to bring this awareness to people in my area.”



To supplement awareness and advocacy, Intz will also offer a wide selection of energy efficient products for people to shop, compare and buy from. These items, available through Clean Green Nation, will encompass all aspects of sustainable living, including solar power, wind energy, home weatherization and reducing carbon emissions.



Along with its easily accessible products, Clean Green Nation is also working hard to educate North American on the importance of renewable energy. Clean Green Nation’s chief goal is to become the foremost supplier of green information and eco friendly products. The company’s vision is a future in which North America its no longer dependent on foreign sources of energy.



"I think the future holds a wealth of great advancements in the renewable energy industry," says Intz. "Initiatives like future floating wind turbines in Oregon will soon become commonplace throughout the country and we’ll start to see the true impact of renewable energy. Hopefully, it’s only a matter of time before we’re no longer dependent on oil, coal and nuclear power and are instead looking to things like solar power and wind energy to run our country."



Intz will begin her work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit intzw@cleangreennation.com.