Clean Green Nation Partners With James Bruce in Carrollton, Georgia

Carrollton, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides the best in energy efficient, green products and services, has formed an exclusive partnership with Mr. James Bruce in Carrollton, Georgia.



Bruce, an experienced green living professional, will become an authorized partner of Clean Green Nation, which means he will provide his clients with a wide range of energy efficient products in the areas of solar power, wind power, energy efficiency, emergency items and more. In addition to green solutions for Carrollton businesses and homeowners, he will also offer inexpensive LED lighting Carrollton residents can use to reduce their monthly utility bills.



“When it comes to Georgia energy efficiency advice, the people of Carrollton and its surrounding area know that they can turn to me for all of their questions,” says James. “I am thrilled to enter into this partnership with Clean Green Nation, as I think it will be beneficial for both parties—not to mention the residents. Through top-notch green products and services, we can work together to make Carrollton a great place to live for many years to come.”



Bruce is an expert at providing green living education to residents and families of the area, particularly when it comes to weatherization tips for the Carrollton homeowner and other best practices in conserving energy on a daily basis.



Clean Green Nation is a leading source of green products and services, including the areas of wind power, solar, energy efficiency, emergency items and batteries, among others. The company has trusted partners located all across North America, and places a heavy emphasis on helping people live greener lives, decrease their energy costs and reduce their individual dependencies on foreign sources of energy, especially fossil fuels.



“Without a doubt, one of the biggest issues we are facing as a region and as a nation is the harm that is being done to the environment because of inefficient energy usage and a lack of conservation efforts,” James says. “Engaging in more energy efficient home and business upgrades at the individual level will be very important if we are going to break our dependence on foreign fossil fuels, and we can all do our part. By working with me, I can get you started, quickly and easily.



Bruce will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more, please visit http://jamesb.cleangreennation.com today.