Clean Green Nation Partners With James Johnson in Pinewood, MN

Pinewood, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with James Johnson, a green professional based in Pinewood, Minnesota.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, James will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. James will focus on providing information to area residents on newsworthy green energy topics, such as the developments of commercial wind farms in Minnesota.



“I live near the Bemidji, MN area and I think the need for renewable energy will continue to grow here,” says William. “People in the Bemidji area have recently had a spike in their energy costs due to the new regulations on carbon emissions at local coal-fired power plants. I think that this rise in cost will prompt more people to seek alternative energy solutions in order to keep costs low.”



Another cornerstone of James’ service with Clean Green Nation will be built on the sale of energy efficient products that will be available in his online store. Here, numerous Beltrami County green products can be shopped, compared and bought by energy conscious individuals looking to adopt a sustainable lifestyle. Residents will be able to save money in their homes and combat the increased energy cost in Minnesota through the use of these energy efficient products.



Clean Green Nation is proud to help educate North American citizens on the importance of renewable energy and help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. The company’s top goal is to make citizens aware of the benefits of renewable energy and green living. Clean Green Nation hopes to become the foremost supplier of green information and advocate of eco friendly products.



"Clean Green Nation is providing people with an opportunity to make a positive change to their future," explains James. "Once more people learn the effects of renewable energy and the benefits of living a sustainable lifestyle, I think it’s only a matter of time before we start to see a lot more involvement with renewable energy sources."



James will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://solr.cleangreennation.com.