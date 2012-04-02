Clean Green Nation Partners With Jamie Dupre in Bracebridge, ON

Bracebridge, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Jamie Dupre, a green professional based in Bracebridge, Ontario.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Jamie will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Jamie will attempt to enhance eco friendly building in Bracebridge by providing residents with green energy information and products to help control energy waste and advocate renewable energy solutions.



“I think green energy is a positive change for both the environment and people in general. Our environment will definitely be a cleaner place if more people begin to explore renewable options,” says Jamie. “I’ve already seen people begin to invest in solar energy for their homes, as well as geothermal energy sources. There have also been a number of recent recycling efforts in Toronto that contribute to greener living practices.”



Along with information and educational materials on renewable energy sources, Jamie will also advocate energy efficient products through his online store. He will carry a wide variety of efficiency products, solar items, wind power products and other energy efficient goods that are made available through Clean Green Nation.



Along with energy efficient products, Clean Green Nation is focused on providing energy conscious residents across North America with resources and information that will help lead to renewable energy advocacy. The company’s goal is to become a national leader in green energy resources and help North America reduce its dependence on traditional fossil fuels, including foreign oil sources. Clean Green Nation strives for a future in which renewable energy is a thriving industry.



"What draws me to Clean Green Nation is their commitment to creating positive change for the environment in Toronto," explains Jamie. "People sometimes forget that our traditional energy sources are based on commodities that will only increase in price over time. Renewable energy is something we can all get behind, whether it’s for lower energy prices or the will to save the environment. Regardless, Clean Green can help anyone live greener."



Jamie will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://www.jamied.cleangreennation.com.