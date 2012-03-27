Clean Green Nation Partners With Jodi Manning in Calgary, AB

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Jodi Manning, a green professional based in Calgary, Alberta.



Clean Green Nation provides affordable, renewable and energy-saving equipment, products, services and green living education to consumers. Manning specializes in solar power, wind power, LED lighting, water technology, energy efficient products and green living education, among many other things.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, she will provide green education and energy conservation information, with a special interest in sharing Calgary sustainable living practices. Manning has said that her goal is to become the “go-to resource” for the best products, services and information pertaining to green living.



“Lots of consumers here want to make their homes and businesses more energy efficient but might not know where to start, or they think that they have to spend a lot of money to live green,” Manning says. “I hope to become that first-stop for green information and am very excited about this opportunity to bring affordable clean energy products, services and know-how to this region. We’ve got whatever someone might need to get started living a green life!”



Manning’s online store has a large selection of efficient lighting options in Calgary, AB that homeowners can take advantage of. Other products, like small wind turbines, solar panels, energy efficient batteries and tankless hot water systems will also be offered by Manning as a way to help reduce monthly utility bills.



Clean Green Nation places a heavy emphasis on being a source for education on green living. The company's top goal is to help North America and Canada reduce dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. By educating people on sustainable energy practices, Clean Green Nation is heightening awareness for the need of green, renewable energy.



"Sustainable, renewable energy practices are important for this area to adopt. Partnering with Clean Green Nation helps to further the already extensive alternative energy research in Calgary,” Manning says. “This is a tremendous opportunity and I am thrilled to be working in tandem with local people and businesses.”



Manning will begin working with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind and solar energy and much more, please visit http://www.jodiem.cleangreennation.com.