Clean Green Nation Partners With John Hicks in Hayfork, CA

Hayfork, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with John Hicks, a green professional based in Hayfork, California.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, John will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind power, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. One of John’s chief goals as a green professional will be to illustrate the abundance of Trinity County natural resources and teach residents the importance of these resources as they apply to renewable energy and sustainable living.



“I own an automotive shop in a small town in northern California and have been studying and learning more about alternative energy for some time now. I started out with ways to increase fuel mileage in vehicles,” says John. “I have installed several hydrogen units in vehicles with quite a bit of success! I’ve also shifted some of my focus to learning how to build and install solar panels.”



A key cornerstone of John’s service with Clean Green Nation will be to provide sustainable products in Trinity Countyfor energy conscious homeowners who are looking to reduce their carbon footprint. These items will include energy efficient home products, solar energy items, wind power products and a variety of other goods.



In addition to its products, Clean Green Nation is dedicated to education when it comes to green living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. By educating citizens on sustainable energy practices, Clean Green Nation is heightening the awareness of a need for green, renewable energy.



"It’s my goal to help you learn how to reduce your carbon footprint in Trinity County," Freeman says. "I believe that renewable energy is the way of the future. I think that people are becoming more aware of the direction we are going, depending on the energy sources that are depleting rapidly. And, I think we are going to see a huge demand for knowledgeable people in the industry.”



John will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://johnh57.cleangreennation.com.