Clean Green Nation Partners With John P. Rivet in Repentigny, Quebec

Repentigny, Quebec -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with John P. Rivet, a green professional based in Repentigny, Quebec.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, John will provide high-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. His specialties include solar power, wind power, LED lighting, water technology, affordable energy saving products and green living products, with an emphasis on raising awareness and tracking progress on the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer.



This landmark international agreement, adopted in 1987, is hailed as one of the most successful environment protection agreements in the world. The Montreal Protocol's ultimate success will be based on having created an enduring global commitment to stop producing and consuming substances that deplete the ozone layer.



In an effort to provide weatherization tips for Montreal homes, John will also operate an online store with Clean Green Nation. He will offer a wide selection of energy-saving products for both home and business. The store will carry energy efficient items including solar panels, batteries, tankless hot water systems and many other energy-saving accessories that reduce monthly utility bills.



Clean Green Nation also places a heavy emphasis on being a source for education on green living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. By educating people on sustainable energy practices, Clean Green Nation is heightening the awareness for the need of green, renewable energy across the U.S.



“The sooner we begin the process of relying more on renewable energy, the larger impact we'll have on the environment,” says John. “By partnering with Clean Green Nation, I can offer the area’s residents and businesses the opportunity to learn about and participate in clean, affordable, energy-efficient solutions that contribute to the green economy in Montreal. I'm joining a team that I believe is actually trying to save the world, one step at a time.”



Rivet will begin working with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind and solar energy and much more, please visit http://www.jean-pierrer.cleangreennation.com.