Clean Green Nation Partners With John Perkins in Wasilla, AK

Wasilla, AK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with John Perkins, a green professional based in Wasilla, Alaska.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Perkins will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind power, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. By educating residents of Alaska, about such energy conscious topics as weatherization in Wasilla and Wasilla Alaska energy resources, Perkins aims to fuel greener, more eco friendly lifestyles in the state.



“I’m very excited to accept a position at Clean Green Nation,” says Perkins. “There’s an abundant number of resources that Alaskan residents can take advantage of to live a greener lifestyle. I’m looking forward to educating and helping people discover their true eco friendly potentials.”



Helping homeowners reach their full sustainable potential through both smarter consumerism and energy efficient practices is a main priority of Perkins’. By working with him, residents will gain access to a plethora of tips and other tricks to help create a sustainable living environment. Visitors will also be able to take advantage of clean energy products, like a tankless water heater, that can be purchased directly from a clean, green source.



In addition to its products, Clean Green Nation is dedicated to education when it comes to green living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. By educating citizens on sustainable energy practices, Clean Green Nation is heightening the awareness of a need for green, renewable energy.



"People don’t realize that saving the environment is all dependent on their own personal goals," Perkin says. "If you’re motivated enough to change your own lifestyle to reflect a greener thinking, you’ll be able to make a difference in the environment around you. Clean Green Nation gives people resources and outlets to get started on these goals. I’m proud to offer my knowledge as a resource for others looking to become more eco friendly."



Perkins will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://johnp.cleangreennation.com.