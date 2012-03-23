Clean Green Nation Partners With John Rothenberger, Jr. in Glen Ridge, NJ

Glen Ridge, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with John Rothenberger Jr., a green professional based in Glen Ridge, New Jersey.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, John will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. John’s chief concern as a Clean Green professional will be to use a variety of resources and information to educate area residents on Bloomfield, NJ green energy and other sustainability topics.



“New jersey is moving forward with many different renewable energy initiative throughout many different cities, like Newark, Camden and Maplewood. Each of these cities already has been making green energy adjustments and increasing the number of energy efficient products that they’re using,” says John. “Bloomfield, NJ green energy is also on the rise and will hopefully be something that carries on strongly into the future.”



Another key cornerstone of John’s mission as a Clean Green representative will be to offer homeowners in his service area the ability to shop, compare and buy green energy products online. These energy products for Bloomfield residents will help reduce the city’s overall carbon footprint and advocate the use of renewable energy across the state.



In addition to its products, Clean Green Nation is proud to help educate North American citizens on the importance of renewable energy and sustainable living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. By helping to make citizens aware of the benefits of renewable energy and green living, Clean Green Nation hopes to become the foremost supplier of green information and eco friendly products.



"Renewable energy products are the future. If we are to continue to grow as a nation, we need to realize that fossil fuels are just that: fossils. Sooner or later we’re going to need a more stable for m of energy," explains John. "I think that when we finally adopt green energy as a nation, we’ll save money and the environment at the same time."



John will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://johnr.cleangreennation.com.