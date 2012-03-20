Clean Green Nation Partners With Joseph Chilletti in New Providence, PA

New Providence, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Joseph Chilletti, a green professional based in New Providence, Pennsylvania.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Joseph will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Joseph will advocate sustainable living and help support going green in PA through information, education and other resources. Ultimately, his chief goal will be to help reduce the dependencies on fossil fuels in the New Providence area.



“There are so many different industries that can benefit from greener energy,” says Joseph. “Pennsylvania sustainable agriculture is one of these industries that has really picked up in the last few years. I think that it will continue to grow as we explore new ways of using renewable energy and cleaner fuels.”



Along with educational materials and newsworthy information regarding greener living advancements, Joseph will supply another service to energy conscious individuals. Through his online store, with the support of Clean Green Nation, Joseph will offer a wide variety of energy efficient products for sale. These products will range in size and price to encompass all lifestyles and budgets.



Through the sale of green products and communication of renewable energy information, Clean Green Nation hopes to become the foremost authority on sustainable living. The company’s chief goal is to help pave the way for a future in which North America is no longer dependent on foreign fossil fuels. By providing educational materials and top-notch resources to energy conscious individuals, Clean Green Nation hopes to spread the word about sustainable living and advocate a greener future.



"I think one of the best places to utilize green energy and sustainable living practices is right in our own homes," explains Joseph. "I know plenty of weatherization tips for New Providence, PA home owners and am glad to be able to share this information on a large scale. I think people will really benefit from this information and use it to live greener lives."



Joseph will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://www.josephc.cleangreennation.com.