Clean Green Nation Partners With Joyce Lewis in Moncton, NB

Moncton, NB -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Joyce Lewis, a green professional based in Moncton, New Brunswick.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Lewis will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. She specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Lewis' role at Clean Green will exist primarily as an informational outlet for people in the Moncton area. She will be charged with advocating green energy alternatives, including geo thermal solutions, to homeowners looking to live sustainable lifestyles.



“I am totally in favor of changing over to renewable energy, and I believe that the majority of people are interested in both saving money on energy bills and having a cleaner, greener environment,” says Lewis. “With renewable energy options becoming much more affordable to the common man, I think we'll see a surge in interest and actual action to change over.”



The Moncton area has been a hotbed of activity regarding renewable energy over the last decade. Moncton carbon emissions in particular have been a focus of reduction in traditional energy pollution by residents as part of the Tantramar 2040 environmental plan. This plan, which has gained a national attention, encourages residents of the Tantramar area to live a more sustainable lifestyle. Clean Green Nation in particular has joined the movement by offering green products to homeowners looking to do their part.



In addition to its products, Clean Green Nation is dedicated to education when it comes to green living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. By educating citizens on sustainable energy practices, Clean Green Nation is heightening the awareness of a need for green, renewable energy.”



"The Tantramar 2040 plan includes projects to explore the potential for wind turbines, solar walls, geothermal energy, small-scale hydropower, regional transportation systems and energy efficient construction to lower tonnes of carbon emissions and reduce the consumption of conventional energy sources," says Lewis. “It’s a huge undertaking, yet it has great potential to succeed because of the drive that area residents have.”



Lewis will begin her work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://energywise.cleangreennation.com.