Clean Green Nation Partners With Judith Githens in St. Cloud, FL

St. Cloud, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Judith Githens, a green professional based in St. Cloud, Florida.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Githens will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. She specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. St. Cloud green initiatives will be a major focus of Githens’ initiatives. She will charged with providing resources and outlets for information to readers in the St. Cloud area wishing to live a more sustainable lifestyle.



“I do have a positive outlook for solar energy and other renewable energy forms,” says Githens. “Florida is a hotbed for green energy innovation, which also makes it one of the easiest places in the country to join the eco friendly movement. Now, with Clean Green Nation, you can find just about anything to do with living green all in one place: from buying inexpensive solar panels to information on weatherizing your home.”



Githens, through Clean Green Nation, will also provide a number of green energy items for homeowners to assess and upgrade their homes with in a greener way. Items like tankless water heaters St. Cloud residents can easily retrofit into their homes and energy efficient light bulbs are just a few of the innovative products to choose from.



In addition to its products, Clean Green Nation is dedicated to education when it comes to green living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. By educating citizens on sustainable energy practices, Clean Green Nation is heightening the awareness of a need for green, renewable energy.



"With an abundance of information resources and energy efficient products, I really think that more people will begin to realize the value that Clean Green Nation brings to the table," Githens says. “Now that all of this information is in one easy, accessible place, it’s my belief that people will make the effort to learn more about the renewable energy industry and all that it has to offer."



Githens will begin her work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://judithg.cleangreennation.com.