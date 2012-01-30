Clean Green Nation Partners With June Burnett in Texas

Deer Park, TX -- (SBWIRE) --01/30/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with June Burnett, an experienced environmental professional in Deer Park, Texas.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Burnett will work with residential and commercial customers to provide the best green and energy efficient products available across the region. Burnett has years of experience in the industry and has a specialized focus on solar power, wind power, LED lighting solutions, affordable energy saving products and green living education to individuals and families.



"I am extremely proud to work with Clean Green Nation, a very reputable and dependable company that really provides the best green products in the country," said Burnett. "Through this partnership, I can continue to offer people the solutions they need to decrease their energy bills and reduce their impact on the environment around them."



Clean Green Nation offers a wide range of products and programs that address green living, energy efficiency and helping people achieve Deer Park eco friendly living. The company has a strong commitment to providing the best energy solutions available on the market, with the ultimate goal of reducing the United States' overall dependence on foreign sources of energy, namely oil. At the same time, it aims to keep utility costs low for the average American consumer.



Burnett's expertise in many different areas, including the residential wind Deer Park residents need to live greener, makes her a perfect fit for the Clean Green Nation partnership. She will help the company educate people on energy and environmental issues, as well as offer products in the areas of lighting, solar, wind, energy efficiency, batteries, emergency items and more.



"I share Clean Green Nation's mission of educating people about the simple steps they can take to improve the state of our environment in Deer Park and beyond," said Burnett. "If we can do what we need to in order to preserve our natural resources, we can ensure a safer, more prosperous future for generations to come."



Burnett will begin her work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about Deer Park water quality, energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy in Texas and more, work with her today.

Please note that this press release has been revised from its original content.