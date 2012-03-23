Clean Green Nation Partners With Keith Riley in London, Ontario

London, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Keith Riley, a green professional based in London, Ontario.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Keith will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. A major part of Keith’s involvement will be to educate area residents on the extensive green movement in London Ontario. He will do this through a variety of resources, including an online blog.



“I see lots of interest in the solar power applications in my region, especially for farms,” says Keith. “Government, at the provincial level, is installing solar fields and wind farms - so the interest is sure to ramp up when people begin to take notice. Most of the applications we’re seeing now are large solar arrays used to harness the sun’s energy. Hopefully this will lead to more solar for farms in London, Ontario.”



Keith will bring more than just informational resources to energy conscious citizens in London; he will also provide them with a place to shop for green energy items. These items will be for sale through Clean Green to both private and commercial consumers and will range in price. Everything from energy efficient LED light bulbs to photovoltaic panels will be for sale through a reputable dealer: Clean Green Nation.



Clean Green Nation is also proud to help North American citizens learn about the importance of renewable energy and sustainable living. By helping to make citizens aware of the benefits of renewable energy and green living, Clean Green Nation hopes to become the foremost supplier of green information and eco friendly products. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence traditional energy sources over the coming years.



"I personally think that we as consumers need to start using renewable resources for the health of our environment,” explains Keith. “This is the most powerful message we can send to future generations. We can be the change that our world needs by going Green and taking simple steps to living more sustainably. People don’t realize that this can be done easily, like making the conscious decision to reduce automobile use in London, Ontario.”



Keith will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://keithr.cleangreennation.com.