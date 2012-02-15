Clean Green Nation Partners With Kenneth Potts in Lake Charles, LA

Lake Charles, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Kenneth Potts, a green professional based in Lake Charles, Louisiana.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Potts will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind power, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Potts will be charged with residents of Louisiana about energy efficient opportunities in their area, including advancements in Lake Charles energy technology and energy rebates in Lake Charles, LA.



“The primary concern that I have, and indeed the mission of Clean Green Nation, is bringing knowledge of energy efficiency and sustainability to people who will be able to utilize it and make changes to better themselves,” explains Potts. “I’ll be providing homeowners and environmentally conscious citizens with an outlet for them to learn about new green practices in the hopes that they will take this knowledge and become more eco friendly themselves. I think the end result will be a growing number of people who live with an environmentally conscious attitude.”



Along with a blog and other scholarly articles to provide information on green practices, Potts will also offer readers the ability to invest in energy efficient products for their homes. These items, like a tankless hot water heater designed to reduce your Lake Charles water bill, will pave the way for greener living.



In addition to its products, Clean Green Nation is dedicated to education when it comes to green living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. By educating citizens on sustainable energy practices, Clean Green Nation is heightening the awareness of a need for green, renewable energy.



"I have a lot of faith in Clean Green Nation as an organization, as well as the types of people who will use it,” says Potts. “I think it’s going to be an excellent outlet for people who previously wanted to become more energy efficient but weren’t sure how to go about accomplishing it. Now, we’re giving them a place to learn, a place to buy products and a place to establish their independence from traditional energy; all in one place.”



Potts will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://kennethp.cleangreennation.com.