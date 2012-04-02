Clean Green Nation Partners With Kent Tompkins in Canton, SD

Canton, SD -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Kent Tompkins, a green professional based in Canton, South Dakota.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Kent will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Kent will be charged with shedding light on South Dakota's sustainable communities in a way that will encourage advocacy of renewable resources and sustainable living amongst residents.



“South Dakota is very aware of its renewable energy options at this point,” says Kent. “I think now it’s a matter of introducing them to people in a way that makes them comfortable. Renewable energy is still new and there are still many misconceptions regarding it. I think the work I can do with Clean Green will help to dispel rumors and create a comfortable feeling for those looking to live greener.”



Along with information and resources regarding sustainable living, Kent will also help homeowners take advantage of wind energy in South Dakota through personal wind turbines sold in his online store. Wind turbines are just one of the many energy efficient products that Kent will offer, with the help of Clean Green Nation. Everything from simple efficiency items to larger renewable energy options will be available to energy conscious citizens.



As an advocate for green energy, Clean Green Nation is proud to help educate North American citizens on the importance of renewable energy and sustainable living. By helping to make citizens aware of the benefits of renewable energy and green living, Clean Green Nation hopes to become the foremost supplier of green information and eco friendly products. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis.



"Renewable energy touches everyone, no matter if you’re in a rural community or a commercial setting," says Kent. "I’ve got plenty of information on South Dakota green farming tips and just as many pointers for people who are looking to keep their commercial business green. This is really a subject everyone can get behind."



Kent will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://www.kentt.cleangreennation.com.