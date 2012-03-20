Clean Green Nation Partners With Klaus Frost in Meteghan River, Nova Scotia

Meteghan River, Nova Scotia -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Klaus Frost, a green professional based in Meteghan River, Nova Scotia.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Klaus will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. A key service that Klaus will provide residents with is extended knowledge and resources regarding Nova Scotia’s sustainable economies. These economies include solar power, wind energy and other renewable energy sources.



“I am very much in favor of renewable energy. With the cost of conventional power, I’m sure people can save a lot of money in the long run,” says Klaus. “There are already a few wind farms around here and more are being put up. I would also like to see more solar panels to help reduce the cost of living.”



Klaus will help private citizens take advantage of the growing renewable energy industry through education on policies like the Nova Scotia Sustainable Procurement Policy. He will also offer a wide selection of energy efficient products in his online store. These items, available through Clean Green Nation, will cover a variety of different sectors regarding sustainable living.



Clean Green Nation is a leader in green energy education, advocacy and information. The company hopes to help North America reduce its dependencies on traditional fossil fuels, especially oil, over the coming years. Clean Green’s ultimate goal is to become the foremost authority on renewable energy and sustainable living through the sale of green energy products and expertise of their nationwide team of green professionals.



"I’m very interested in projects like the Nova Scotia wind energy project," explains Klaus. "Movements like this will help us realize the true potential of renewable energy and help us break our dependence on fossil fuels. This is an all-around progressive movement that will benefit not only the people involved, but the environment around us as a whole."



Klaus will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://www.klausf.cleangreennation.com.