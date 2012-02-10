Clean Green Nation Partners With Lance Nilson in Edmonton, Alberta

Edmonton, Alberta -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Lance Nilson, a green professional based in Edmonton, Alberta.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Nilson will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Making residents of Edmonton aware of issues like the revolving energy fund in Edmonton and providing tips for being environmentally friendly will be key objectives for Nilson as he accepts his role at Clean Green Nation.



“I’m delighted with this opportunity,” says Nilson. “I’ve always felt that the first step to becoming environmentally friendly is to have a conscious understanding of what that means. By assuming my role here at Clean Green Nation, I’m able to provide people with a starting point that will help them understand what it means to live greener and be energy conscious.”



Nilson’s focus will be on providing residents of Edmonton with news, information and products to help perpetuate a clean energy lifestyle. Among his objectives will be to inform people of clean energy alternatives, like Edmonton natural gas, and educating them on the prospects of accepting greener alternatives, like the ability to reduce Oil Sands impact on Alberta.



In addition to its products, Clean Green Nation is dedicated to education when it comes to green living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. By educating citizens on sustainable energy practices, Clean Green Nation is heightening the awareness of a need for green, renewable energy.



"The world revolves around energy, but that doesn’t mean it has to be negative in nature," Nilson says. "There are other energy alternatives that are just waiting to be discovered by the public. Once people realize all of the options that they have and the positive consequences of implementing an alternative, I think they’ll be amazed at what they can achieve. I hope that Clean Green Nation can be a tipping point for people to consider those alternatives."



Nilson will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://nilsons.cleangreennation.com.