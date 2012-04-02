Clean Green Nation Partners With Larry Leras in Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Larry Leras, a green professional based in Louisville, Kentucky.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Larry will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Larry’s mission will be to provide information and educational materials to area residents, focusing especially on energy solutions for Kentucky farms.



“We have created so much unnecessary waste in North America over the years,” says Larry. “This waste could easily be eliminated by using the many different green energy technologies that have been in existence for years now. Using renewable energy and clean energy technology has already helped us so much and I think that we can only benefit more from increasing our independence from traditional energy. I also think this is key in combating America's rising cost of energy.”



Along with readily available information on different green energy sources and sustainable living practices, Larry will also offer a wide selection of green energy products in his online store. The products, certified through Clean Green Nation, will be priced to fit any budget and will help energy conscious citizens lead more sustainable lives. Products will include tankless hot water heaters, efficiency items, solar energy options, wind energy products and an array of other green energy products.



Along with its products, Clean Green Nation strives to supply citizens of North America with green energy information resources that promote the idea of eco friendly living habits. The company’s chief goal is to become the leader in renewable energy technology and to help reduce the dependencies on foreign fossil fuels, like oil, on a permanent basis. Through information, technology and other educational resources, Clean Green Nation looks to advocates renewable energy among the citizens that it serves.



"I live in Louisville, Kentucky," explains Larry. "This year, I’m looking forward to seeing the Kentucky Derby going green. I think this makes a statement about the rising importance of green energy and shows that renewable energy technology is available for everyone. It puts renewable energy on a stage that captures the attention of many people"



Larry will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://www.solarsavings.cleangreennation.com.