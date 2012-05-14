Clean Green Nation Partners With Latoya Dunbar in Harlem, NY

Harlem, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Latoya Dunbar, a green professional based in Harlem, New York.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Latoya will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. She specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Latoya’s chief concern will be to bring awareness and advocacy to the various green programs in Harlem. Through her blog, ecommerce store and various other online resources, she will educate citizens in her area on the importance of living sustainably.



“I always have my eyes open for green products and advertising that encourages people to go green,” says Latoya. “I'm excited to help further the common knowledge of renewable energy by making people aware of what they can do to put an end to global warming. I believe that through more exposure and increased awareness, sustainable concepts will grow to become more popular and frequently used.”



Latoya will also be working towards bringing Harlem affordable green products into the homes of people who are concerned with living more sustainably. These products will be available to consumers through her online ecommerce store. Featured items will include efficiency items, energy efficient lighting options, tankless hot water heaters, solar panels and wind turbines. All of these products will be certified energy efficient through Clean Green Nation and can be used to help promote weatherization services in Harlem.



Clean Green Nation is concerned with the future of North American energy. The company hopes to bring awareness and advocacy to renewable energy topics and sustainable lifestyles. Clean Green’s goal is to become the foremost leader in renewable energy information, resources and products in order to help North America achieve energy independence from foreign sources of traditional energy, including oil.



"One thing I’m already seeing lots of support for is recycling in New York," explains Latoya. "You'll see a lot of recycling cans on a lot of corners in the city. This is a good start to becoming more eco friendly, but I feel we can do a better job at promoting a healthier environment. Recycling is just the start."



Latoya will begin her work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://latoyad.cleangreennation.com.