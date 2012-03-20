Clean Green Nation Partners With Lee Wolf in McDade, TX

McDade, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Lee Wolf, a green professional based in McDade, Texas.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Lee will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Lee will focus on promoting clean air in Bastrop County, Texas through the sale of various renewable energy products, as well as advocacy for sustainable lifestyles through newsworthy resources and information.



“I’m proud to advocate green energy in a region that is already concerned with the future of the renewable energy industry,” says Lee. “The residents in McDade and surrounding areas are very serious about green energy. There’s even going to be an expo, Bastrop's green expo 2012, that will help further the idea of living more eco friendly in the region.”



Lee’s advocacy for sustainable living will extend far beyond just information and education resources. He will also offer a wide variety of green products and energy efficient items through his online store. These products, provided by Clean Green Nation, will help homeowners and other energy conscious citizens live more eco friendly lives and conserve energy in Texas.



Clean Green Nation is proud to be a leader in green energy education, advocacy and information. The company hopes to help North America reduce its dependencies on traditional fossil fuels, especially oil, over the coming years. Clean Green’s ultimate goal is to become the foremost authority on renewable energy and sustainable living through the sale of green energy products and expertise of their nationwide team of green professionals.



"Living a sustainable lifestyle affects more areas of people’s lives than they tend to realize," explains Lee. "Everything from the regional energy usage to Bastrop County water demand is determined by the daily habits of the people who live here. The more people who take green living into consideration, the more we’ll be able to curb wasteful habits and adopt eco friendly practices."



Lee will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://leew.cleangreennation.com.