Clean Green Nation Partners With Leonard Chenault in Flint, MI

Flint, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Leonard Chenault, a green professional based in Flint, Michigan.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Leonard will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Leonard’s chief goal will be to advocate and inform area residents on the many sustainability efforts in Flint, MI, along with ways that energy conscious citizens can get involved.



“I’m starting to see more notoriety when it comes to renewable energy, like the Flint biogas project,” says Leonard. “Solar projects, wind power and other types of green energy initiatives are growing in the Flint area. I’m happy to be a part of this growing trend and Clean Green Nation has given me a great opportunity to help bring the information to other people.”



Leonard will also provide a wide selection of green energy efficient products to consumers looking to live a more sustainable lifestyle. His online ecommerce store will house efficiency products, CFL light bulbs, tankless hot water heaters, photovoltaic panels and personal wind turbines, along with hundreds of other devices. All of these items will be supplied by Clean Green Nation and made available for most budgets.



Clean Green Nation is proud to help educate North American citizens on the importance of renewable energy and help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. The company’s top goal is to make citizens aware of the benefits of renewable energy and green living. Clean Green Nation hopes to become the foremost supplier of green information and advocate of eco friendly products.



"One of the areas that’s being specifically addressed when it comes to going green is urban planning in Flint, Michigan," explains Leonard. "Cities are known to be highly pollutant and wasteful. Renewable energy can help reduce these factors, as well as promote a new industry of green energy products."



Leonard will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://leonardc.cleangreennation.com.