Clean Green Nation Partners With Leonilde Milos in British Columbia

Langley, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Leonilde Milos, an experienced environmental professional in Langley, British Columbia, Canada.



Milos is now an official authorized Clean Green Nation partner, and will offer consumers the wide range of products and services available from the company. Milos brings to the position a great deal of expertise in a number of sustainable energy areas, including Vancouver green products, solar power, wind power, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education.



"I am very excited to work with Clean Green Nation in order to continue my work with people who want to help preserve Vancouver's beauty and natural wonders," said Milos. "I look forward to providing individuals, families and businesses with the green and energy efficient products they need to not only reduce their impact on the environment, but also to save money on their energy and utility bills on a monthly basis. There is truly no end to the possibilities of living a greener lifestyle in British Columbia."



Milos and Clean Green Nation offer a number of products and services to help people save energy, reduce heating expenses, enhance the efficiency of their homes and much more. Its products include the categories of wind power, solar power, energy efficiency, batteries, emergency items and lighting.



In addition to its products, Clean Green Nation is dedicated to education when it comes to green living. The company's top goal is to help Canada reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, permanently. Milos' website includes a Learning Center where visitors can get more information about sustainability, as well as a blog about the work of Clean Green Nation in the Langley area.



"By implementing things like affordable wind turbines, Vancouver residents will be surprised by how much they can save in the long run, especially with tax incentives offered by the government." Milos said. "From solar energy and wind energy to simply reducing heating expenses, there is a lot we can do on an individual basis to advance the green movement in British Columbia and beyond."



Milos will begin work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://leonildem.cleangreennation.com.